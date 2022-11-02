Maha: State transport bus catches fire near Nashik, second incident in two days

In the second such incident in two days, a Shivshahi bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) caught fire on the Nashik-Pune highway on Wednesday morning, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place around 8 am near Malwadi Shivar in Sinnar tehsil of Nashik district, said an official.

Shivshahi is a luxury AC bus service of the state-run MSRTC.

The bus was on its way to Pune from Nashik when the drivers of passing buses noticed smoke coming out from its underbelly and alerted the driver.

The driver pulled over and asked the 45 passengers on board to get down, the police official said.

Within minutes, flames engulfed the bus, he added. A fire tender each from Sinnar Nagar Parishad and Sinnar MIDC were called in to douse the flames but the bus was completely gutted, he said.

Further probe is on.

A day before, 42 passengers of another Shivshahi bus had had a narrow escape after it caught fire in Pune city.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am at Shastri Chowk in Yerawada when the bus was on its way to Pune from Yavatmal.

