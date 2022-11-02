Shri Vetsa Rama Krishna Gupta Takes Over the Additional Charge of Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Shri Vetsa Rama Krishna Gupta has today taken over the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) - a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company - on superannuation of Shri Arun Kumar Singh yesterday.

With an illustrious career spanning over 24 years at BPCL, in various Finance roles, Shri V R K Gupta is Director (Finance) in the company and holds the additional charge of Director (HR). Shri Gupta joined BPCL in August 1998 and has a well-rounded experience across Finance functions covering Commercial Finance, Corporate Accounts, Risk Management, Business plan, Budgeting, Treasury operations, etc. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (1998 batch) and a Bachelor of Commerce. He is also a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He is currently a Board member in BPRL (Bharat Petro Resources Limited) and Fino Paytech Limited and was also a Board member in the recently amalgamated companies BORL (Bharat Oman Refineries Limited) & BGRL (Bharat Gas Resources Limited), as well as, MAFFL (Mumbai Aviation Fuel Farm Facility Private Limited). As BPCL Board member, he has played an instrumental role in the formulation and implementation of strategy towards ensuring sustainable growth for the organization in the backdrop of the paradigm shift taking place in the energy landscape. He believes in the philosophy of growth with governance, driven by a dynamic blend of vision, agility, efficiency, and innovation for long-term value creation for the organization. He is highly enthusiastic of the ongoing energy transition and recognizes it as an opportunity to explore, develop and ride new avenues of growth, built on top of the Corporation’s core business. This helps the Corporation to serve novel energy options as well as new level of services and experiences to customers, while making the Corporation future-ready in multiple ways. A big advocate of digitalisation, he envisions the massive-scale digital transformation being implemented at Bharat Petroleum as a far-reaching initiative that is reinforcing Trust, Convenience and Personalization for consumers and enhancing efficiencies and transparency in operations. Under his able leadership, BPCL swiftly completed the merger of BORL and BGRL, wholly owned subsidiaries, with BPCL, along with smooth onboarding of BORL and BGRL employees into the BPCL family. About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and Bina at Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 20,000 Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines. Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

