Euro zone yields jump after Fed flags higher peaks for rates

Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Thursday along with their U.S. peers after the Federal Reserve flagged a longer monetary tightening path with potentially higher peaks in rates. The Fed indicated on Wednesday smaller increments in the future but left policymakers room to continue pushing rates higher if inflation does not start to slow after delivering a widely expected 75 basis points (bps) hike.

The Fed indicated on Wednesday smaller increments in the future but left policymakers room to continue pushing rates higher if inflation does not start to slow after delivering a widely expected 75 basis points (bps) hike. According to analysts, the Fed remarks suggested a 50 bps hike in December, but only if economic data does not dictate that a 75 bps hike is necessary. This means that market rates remain under pressure and could increase further.

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose 10.5 bps to 2.24% after hitting its highest since Oct. 25 at 2.27%. Investors also focused on remarks from European Central Bank officials.

ECB hawks Martins Kazaks and Joachim Nagel said rates needed to go much higher, and the ECB should not refrain from further hikes. Meanwhile, dovish Fabio Panetta and Mario Centeno warned against raising interest rates too fast because that could excessively hurt economic growth, arguing that a large part of the rate increase is already done. ECB president Christine Lagarde said the ECB cannot just mirror Fed moves. "We are not alike and we cannot progress either at the same pace (or) under the same diagnosis of our economies," she told a news conference in Riga on Thursday.

U.S. Treasury 10-year yield was up 9.5 bps at 4.16%. "This (Wednesday's Fed message) can be seen as a preparatory glide path that ultimately guides us to a terminal rate of 5%. If that's the case, then 10yr has no business making a structural break below 4% this early," ING analysts said.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE), which will announce its decision at 1200 GMT, looks on track to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest rate rise since 1989, as it battles the highest inflation in 40 years. Some analysts expect the BoE to acknowledge that it will have to tighten less to push down demand and inflation as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has committed to a tighter fiscal policy.

