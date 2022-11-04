T20 World Cup: Australia post 168-8 against Afghanistan
PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:17 IST
- Australia
Australia posted 168 for eight against Afghanistan in a crucial T20 World Cup game here on Friday.
Glenn Maxwell (54 not out off 32 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (45 off 30 balls) did bulk of the scoring after Australia were invited to bat.
For Afghanistan, Naveen-ul-Haq (3/21), Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/29), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/42) and Rashid Khan (1/29) were among wicket takers.
Brief Score: Australia: 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 54 not out, Mitchell Marsh 45; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/21).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
