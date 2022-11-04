Left Menu

WRAPUP 2-U.S. job growth beats expectations in October; unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in October, but a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% suggested some loosening in labor market conditions, which would allow the Federal Reserve to shift towards smaller interest rates increases starting in December. Still, the labor market remains tight, with 1.9 job openings per unemployed person at the end of September.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:13 IST
WRAPUP 2-U.S. job growth beats expectations in October; unemployment rate rises to 3.7%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in October, but a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% suggested some loosening in labor market conditions, which would allow the Federal Reserve to shift towards smaller interest rates increases starting in December. Nonfarm payrolls increased 261,000 last month, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on Friday. Data for September was revised higher to show 315,000 jobs added instead of 263,000 as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 120,000 to 300,000. The unemployment rate increased to 3.7% from September's 3.5%. Average hourly earnings increased 0.4% after rising 0.3% in September. They were likely boosted by a calendar quirk.

Wages increased 4.7% year-on-year in October after advancing 5.0% in September as last year's large increases dropped out of the calculation. Other wage measures have also come off the boil, which bodes well for inflation. The Fed on Wednesday delivered another 75 basis points interest rate hike and said its fight against inflation would require borrowing costs to rise further, but signaled it may be nearing an inflection point in what has become the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years.

Job growth has remained solid even as domestic demand has softened amid higher borrowing costs because of companies replacing workers who would have left. But with recession risks mounting, this practise could end soon. A survey from the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday found some services industry companies "are holding off on backfilling open positions," because of uncertain economic conditions. Still, the labor market remains tight, with 1.9 job openings per unemployed person at the end of September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022