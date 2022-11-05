Left Menu

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-11-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 06:40 IST
The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.

In a statement, the government raised a number of concerns about the tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which are designed to build more resilient supply chains as the United States aims to reduce exposure to China.

