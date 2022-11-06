Left Menu

Tanzania: Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Tanzanian airline company Precision Air said the flight was coming from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam.News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.We have managed to save quite a number of people, Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.When the aircraft was about 100 meters 328 feet midair, it encountered problems and bad weather.

PTI | Updated: 06-11-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 14:48 IST
Tanzania: Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

A small passenger plane crashed on Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane as it headed for Bukoba Airport. Tanzanian airline company Precision Air said the flight was coming from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

"We have managed to save quite a number of people," Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

"When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control," he said. Mwampaghale said rescue efforts continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022