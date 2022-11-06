Left Menu

Bank officers' union protests against violation of HR norms by StanChart; submits memorandum to CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 18:51 IST
Bank officers' union protests against violation of HR norms by StanChart; submits memorandum to CEO
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has alleged violation of HR practices by foreign lender Standard Chartered Bank and submitted a detailed memorandum requesting the bank's CEO for immediate remedial measures.

The union also alleged that the bank is delaying in recognising Association of Standard Chartered Bank Officers (Kolkata) ASCBO despite several reminders.

The right to form association/union is a fundamental right enshrined under Article 19 (1) (C) of the Constitution of India, and any attempt to disavow and thwart the fundamental rights of members of ASCBO will not be condoned by AIBOC, the memorandum said.

''The obsolete pay scales and the unsettled service conditions beckons for an overhaul...it is imperative to approve fair and appropriate service conditions for the officers, in consonance with the industrial norms and practices,'' it said.

AIBOC general secretary Soumya Datta urged the management of Standard Chartered Bank to initiate dialogue with the ASCBO to discuss various issues, including improvement of service conditions, improve emoluments, and stop the hire and fire policy, failing which unions would be constrained to take action.

Meanswhile, StanChart said, the bank, which has over 160 years of presence in India, follows both global and India HR (Human Resource) best practices to address any concerns of its employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022