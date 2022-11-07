Maha: 22 injured as two state transport buses collide in Palghar district

At least 22 people were injured on Monday when two buses of Maharashtra transport corporation collided on the Jawhar-Silvassa road in Palghar district, officials said.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) divisional controller, Palghar, RD Jagtap said the injured included the driver and conductor of the bus coming from Nashik.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Jawhar following the accident which occurred at around 7 AM. One of the buses was headed towards Silvassa from Nashik while another bus was coming from Jalgaon and headed to Silvassa.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, Jagtap said.

