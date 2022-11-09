National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday announced the launch of BHIM App open source license model.

The source code of BHIM App will be licensed to regulated entities participating in UPI ecosystem, who do not have UPI app of their own, to empower them to launch their own UPI app, as per an official statement. ******* Kotak Mahindra Bank launches 'Merchant One Account' * Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a product focused on small businesses which will cater to their banking and other needs.

Christened as 'Merchant One Account', the offering will have digital solutions to make their day-to-day operations easier, convenient and faster, as per a statement. ******** Switzerland Tourism ropes in Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra as 'Friendship Ambassador' * Switzerland Tourism on Wednesday said it has appointed Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra as the country's 'Friendship Ambassador'. In his new role, Chopra will showcase and promote the adventurous, sporty and scenic outdoors of Switzerland to Indian travellers, Switzerland Tourism said in a statement.

“Switzerland Tourism sees great potential in attracting different kinds of visitors and the outdoor segment is a particularly interesting space from an India perspective post Covid. Through our association with Chopra, we hope to tap into that opportunity. We will be closely working with Chopra to promote Switzerland through his eyes as a sportsperson who loves the outdoors,'' Switzerland Tourism Deputy Director Ritu Sharma added.

