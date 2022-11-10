PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

Left Menu

Headlines - Binance ditches deal to rescue rival crypto exchange FTX https://on.ft.com/3UpbhKi - Goldman Sachs promotes 80 new partners in most diverse class ever https://on.ft.com/3WIxIM9 - SFO director Lisa Osofsky to depart role next summer https://on.ft.com/3EiHNYQ Overview - Binance will abandon its deal to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange, citing concerns about its business practices and investigations by US financial regulators.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Binance ditches deal to rescue rival crypto exchange FTX https://on.ft.com/3UpbhKi - Goldman Sachs promotes 80 new partners in most diverse class ever https://on.ft.com/3WIxIM9

- SFO director Lisa Osofsky to depart role next summer https://on.ft.com/3EiHNYQ Overview

- Binance will abandon its deal to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange, citing concerns about its business practices and investigations by US financial regulators. - Goldman Sachs Group has named record numbers of female and black partners as part of the high-profile ritual the Wall Street bank conducts every two years to fill its elite ranks.

- The head of the Serious Fraud Office is stepping down next summer after five years, drawing an end to a tenure that featured some successes but has also been marked by two high-profile failures. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

