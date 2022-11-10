PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Binance ditches deal to rescue rival crypto exchange FTX https://on.ft.com/3UpbhKi - Goldman Sachs promotes 80 new partners in most diverse class ever https://on.ft.com/3WIxIM9

- SFO director Lisa Osofsky to depart role next summer https://on.ft.com/3EiHNYQ Overview

- Binance will abandon its deal to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange, citing concerns about its business practices and investigations by US financial regulators. - Goldman Sachs Group has named record numbers of female and black partners as part of the high-profile ritual the Wall Street bank conducts every two years to fill its elite ranks.

- The head of the Serious Fraud Office is stepping down next summer after five years, drawing an end to a tenure that featured some successes but has also been marked by two high-profile failures. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

