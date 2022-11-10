PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10
Headlines - Binance ditches deal to rescue rival crypto exchange FTX https://on.ft.com/3UpbhKi - Goldman Sachs promotes 80 new partners in most diverse class ever https://on.ft.com/3WIxIM9 - SFO director Lisa Osofsky to depart role next summer https://on.ft.com/3EiHNYQ Overview - Binance will abandon its deal to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange, citing concerns about its business practices and investigations by US financial regulators.
