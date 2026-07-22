Urgent Funding Boost Needed to Avert Military Training Curtailment

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a stark warning to lawmakers, indicating that vital military training programs are at risk of being curtailed without an immediate funding boost.

He addressed the issue while answering questions from Senator Susan Collins, emphasizing the urgent need to meet budgetary requirements to avoid detrimental impacts on both current and future training operations.

Meanwhile, a senior Republican senator highlighted the financial challenges facing certain military branches, citing a looming solvency crisis that requires prompt attention.