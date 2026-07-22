Urgent Funding Boost Needed to Avert Military Training Curtailment

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned lawmakers that military training could be significantly reduced without an immediate increase in funding. Highlighting concerns, a senior Republican senator pointed out that some military branches are facing a potential solvency crisis in the near future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 01:19 IST
Urgent Funding Boost Needed to Avert Military Training Curtailment
Pete Hegseth
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a stark warning to lawmakers, indicating that vital military training programs are at risk of being curtailed without an immediate funding boost.

He addressed the issue while answering questions from Senator Susan Collins, emphasizing the urgent need to meet budgetary requirements to avoid detrimental impacts on both current and future training operations.

Meanwhile, a senior Republican senator highlighted the financial challenges facing certain military branches, citing a looming solvency crisis that requires prompt attention.

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