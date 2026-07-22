Iraq's $200 Billion Oil Agreements: A New Era in Energy Investment

Iraq's oil landscape is set for a transformative shift following the signing of agreements worth $200 billion during Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's U.S. trip. The Iraqi oil minister, Basim Mohammed, highlighted these deals' potential to elevate the country's oil production capacity and enhance gas project investments.

Currently, Iraq's oil output stands at 4.8 million barrels per day. However, the nation is navigating the complex terrain of attracting necessary investments while adhering to OPEC+ production limits, a common predicament for many oil-rich nations.

Despite holding some of the largest crude oil reserves worldwide, Iraq faces a dilemma: constrained production has hindered revenue growth needed to support its rapidly increasing population.