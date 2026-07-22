Iraq's $200 Billion Oil Agreements: A New Era in Energy Investment

Iraq's oil minister announced $200 billion worth of agreements with U.S. companies signed during the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to the U.S. These deals aim to boost oil production and investment in gas projects, despite the OPEC+ constraints and Iraq's challenges in raising revenue through expanded production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 01:27 IST
Iraq's $200 Billion Oil Agreements: A New Era in Energy Investment
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  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's oil landscape is set for a transformative shift following the signing of agreements worth $200 billion during Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's U.S. trip. The Iraqi oil minister, Basim Mohammed, highlighted these deals' potential to elevate the country's oil production capacity and enhance gas project investments.

Currently, Iraq's oil output stands at 4.8 million barrels per day. However, the nation is navigating the complex terrain of attracting necessary investments while adhering to OPEC+ production limits, a common predicament for many oil-rich nations.

Despite holding some of the largest crude oil reserves worldwide, Iraq faces a dilemma: constrained production has hindered revenue growth needed to support its rapidly increasing population.

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