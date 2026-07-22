Leadership Shift: Zelenskiy Appoints New Commander-in-Chief in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the appointment of Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief. During his evening address, Zelenskiy also extended an offer to the ousted defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, proposing a significant role overseeing the nation's technological initiatives, following a political upheaval caused by his dismissal.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant leadership change, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday announced that Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi will assume the role of Ukraine's commander-in-chief.
Zelenskiy's evening address included an important outreach to Mykhailo Fedorov, the former defense minister who was unexpectedly dismissed, triggering a political crisis.
Zelenskiy proposed a vital position for Fedorov, focusing on managing the technological aspects of the government, signaling efforts to stabilize the political landscape post-crisis.