Leadership Shift: Zelenskiy Appoints New Commander-in-Chief in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the appointment of Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief. During his evening address, Zelenskiy also extended an offer to the ousted defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, proposing a significant role overseeing the nation's technological initiatives, following a political upheaval caused by his dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 01:23 IST
Leadership Shift: Zelenskiy Appoints New Commander-in-Chief in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant leadership change, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday announced that Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi will assume the role of Ukraine's commander-in-chief.

Zelenskiy's evening address included an important outreach to Mykhailo Fedorov, the former defense minister who was unexpectedly dismissed, triggering a political crisis.

Zelenskiy proposed a vital position for Fedorov, focusing on managing the technological aspects of the government, signaling efforts to stabilize the political landscape post-crisis.

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