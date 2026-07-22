Escalating Costs: The Financial Burden of the U.S. War in Iran

The U.S. military's financial involvement in Iran has hit a staggering $37.5 billion, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. This marks an $8 billion rise compared to the previous public estimate. Hegseth disclosed these figures to lawmakers on Tuesday, emphasizing the anticipated costs through September 30.

Appearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hegseth, accompanied by General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, answered pressing questions about the financial implications of the renewed U.S. military operations in Iran.

This session marked Hegseth's first public interrogation by lawmakers since operations against Iran resumed earlier this month, highlighting the fiscal weight of America’s continued military engagement in the region.