Penalties of over Rs 9 lakh slapped on polluters in UP's Noida, Greater Noida, two builders among offenders

Penalties worth over Rs 9 lakh were issued to offenders, including two real estate developers, for violating guidelines of the Grade Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Noida Authority said it issued penalties to violators in 11 cases where construction material was found kept in open, in violation of the anti-pollution rules.

''Penalties totalling Rs 3.80 lakh were imposed on the offenders in these 11 cases,'' the Noida Authority said.

In Greater Noida, the local authority said it penalized two real estate developers for violating the National Green Tribunal's norms for checking pollution.

''A penalty of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on real estate developer Hemisphere over violation of norms at its project in Sector 27 while a penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed on Yamuna Buildtech private limited after construction material was found kept in the open in its project in Sector 27,'' the Greater Noida Authority said.

Both the builders have been told to remit the penalty money soon and warned of more severe action in future on repetition of pollution-related offence, it added.

The air quality in both Noida and Greater Noida has been hovering between the 'very bad' and 'severe' category for the last few days, with a thick blanket of smog engulfing the twin towns on and off amid a spike in pollution. PTI KIS TDS RCJ

