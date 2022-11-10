Radisson Group to launch mid-scale brand Park Inn & Suites

Radisson Hotel Group has entered into a strategic alliance with Ruptub Solutions Pvt Ltd, which owns the brand 'Treebo', to launch its new mid-scale brand Park Inn & Suites by Radisson.

The brand will target Tier 2 to Tier 5 cities.

Ruptub Solutions operates a domestic chain of more than 1,000 properties in more than 120 cities across India under the brand 'Treebo'.

''The partnership will identify and convert quick-to-market opportunities targeting the development of a 150-hotel-strong network of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson properties over the next decade,'' Radisson Hotel Group said on Thursday.

Park Inn & Suites by Radisson will have an average size of 50 to 70 rooms. Sidharth Gupta, Founder and Director of Ruptub Solutions Pvt Ltd, told PTI the Park Inn & Suites offering will initially target two Southern states of Karnataka and Kerala, and the seven North Eastern States.

Currently, Radisson Group has more than 150 hotels in operation and development across over 60 locations in the Indian market.

Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, said the launch of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand in the country is a strong continuation of its Asia Pacific growth strategy.

''The brand will offer mid-scale hotels in India an opportunity to enhance their visibility, create customer confidence, and access a wider audience through our multiple distribution channels and a global sales structure,'' Fenianos added.

Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President Operations of South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group, said the partnership is a timely and critical step toward brand-building journey and meeting the growing demand of the discerning Indian traveller for high-quality accommodation.

