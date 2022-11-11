Left Menu

Japan's Seven & i to sell Sogo & Seibu unit to U.S. fund Fortress

The transfer price will be based on 250 billion yen ($1.77 billion) in enterprise value for Sogo & Seibu, adjusted by net debt and working capital, Seven & i said in a release. "The sale of Seven & i Holdings' unprofitable department stores, Sogo & Seibu, is credit positive as it will improve margins and proceeds may be used to pay down debt to help deleverage faster from its acquisition of Speedway in fiscal 2021," Moody's Investors Service said in a statement.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 13:19 IST
Japan's Seven & i to sell Sogo & Seibu unit to U.S. fund Fortress
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it will sell its Sogo & Seibu department store unit to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group.

Seven & i, operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores and the Speedway gas station chain in the United States, has been under pressure from activist fund ValueAct Capital to make structural reforms and sell off assets. The transfer price will be based on 250 billion yen ($1.77 billion) in enterprise value for Sogo & Seibu, adjusted by net debt and working capital, Seven & i said in a release.

"The sale of Seven & i Holdings' unprofitable department stores, Sogo & Seibu, is credit positive as it will improve margins and proceeds may be used to pay down debt to help deleverage faster from its acquisition of Speedway in fiscal 2021," Moody's Investors Service said in a statement. Electronics retailer Yodobashi Holdings will be a partner in the deal with Fortress, which is controlled by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

Yodobashi is expected to set up outlets within Sogo & Seibu locations, the Nikkei newspaper reported earlier this week. A Fortress representative declined to comment when contacted before the statement was released. Yodobashi representatives could not be immediately reached.

Seven & i shares rose 0.3% in Tokyo trading compared with a 3% jump in the benchmark Nikkei index. ($1 = 141.4100 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022