Gross direct tax revenue jumps 31 pc to Rs 10.54 lakh cr; net collections cross 61 pc of Budget target

Direct Tax collections up to 10th November, 2022 show that gross collections are at Rs. 10.54 lakh crore which is 30.69 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year, as per a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:09 IST
Gross collection of tax on corporate and individual earnings jumped nearly 31 per cent so far in the current fiscal year to Rs 10.54 lakh crore, the tax department said on Friday.

This includes a 41 per cent growth in personal income tax (including Securities Transaction Tax) mop up and 22 per cent increase in corporate tax revenues over the same period last year.

After adjusting for refunds, the net direct tax collections between April 1-November 10 stood at Rs 8.71 lakh crore, which is 61.31 per cent of the Budget estimates (BE) for the full-year tax collection target, the department said.

The Budget had estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 lakh crore this fiscal, higher than Rs 14.10 lakh crore collected last fiscal (2021-22).

Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes. ''Direct Tax collections up to 10th November, 2022 show that gross collections are at Rs. 10.54 lakh crore which is 30.69 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year,'' as per a statement. Refunds amounting to Rs 1.83 lakh crore have been issued between April 1-November 10, 61 per cent higher than what was issued in the corresponding period last year.

After adjusting for refunds, net direct tax collection stood at Rs 8.71 lakh crore, 25.71 per cent higher over the year-ago period. Tax collection is an indicator of economic activity in any country. Collection from levy of tax on goods and services sold (GST) has flattened at around Rs 1.45-1.50 lakh crore per month. PTI JD ABM ABM

