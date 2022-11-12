Devika Sadar Bazar Up for Possession in Jan 2023

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/PNN): The Devika Sadar Bazar project is almost 90 per cent sold out and is up for possession by January 2023. The modern retail masterpiece that has been developed on the lines of the iconic Sadar Bazaar of Delhi, is seeing massive interest from occupiers, buyers, and retailers. Though a large portion of occupiers are F&B businesses, there are also other retail businesses as well.

The project is situated at around 1.7 kms from the New Delhi Railway station. As there is no modern retail available in the vicinity, Devika Sadar Bazar will naturally become a key hot spot for locals in the area. Investors are also pivoting in big volume lured by massive appreciation potential and rental income. The capital value of the project is around Rs 1.5 lacs/ Sq Ft against which a monthly rental income of Rs 750-1500 can be made. In a time, when real estate is once again becoming the go-to asset for the investor fraternity, projects such as Devika Sadar Bazar can offer lucrative options to make elevated yield, both through rental income and capital appreciation.

Moreover, the developer has also launched exciting schemes, which has further resulted in a buying spree. There is a guaranteed rental of 12% till the possession. Further to this, there is an option of a guaranteed lease rate of 9%. Both offers are Bank Guaranteed. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)