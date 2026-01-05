Trump's Controversial Commentary on Colombia Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks criticizing Colombia's leadership have ignited a diplomatic firestorm. Without providing specifics, Trump described Colombia as "run by a sick man" and hinted at potential foreign intervention, leading to widespread speculation and backlash over the abrupt shift in tone towards a key ally.

Colombia, traditionally a close collaborator with the United States in areas such as counter-narcotics and regional security, faces unease after these comments. Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded by urging Latin America to unify against aggression and rethink partnerships, highlighting a need for regional solidarity in the face of external pressure.

Amid ongoing criticism, Trump also targeted Cuba, forecasting its socio-economic collapse and underscoring a shifting U.S. focus in Latin America. His remarks reflect a broader narrative of redefining alliances, with implications for U.S.-Latin American relations. (ANI)