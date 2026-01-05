Celebrating a Stalwart: Murli Manohar Joshi's Lifelong Contribution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday for his service to education, culture, and India's civilisational values. Joshi, a former BJP president and multi-term MP, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2017 for his contributions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader and former union minister, Murli Manohar Joshi. Modi highlighted Joshi's lifelong dedication to public service, particularly in the realms of education, culture, and the promotion of India's civilizational values, crediting him with deeply enriching public life.
Joshi, now 91, has held numerous influential roles, including serving as a BJP president and a repeated parliamentary representative. His career has left a significant mark on Indian politics and culture.
In 2017, Joshi was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, recognizing his enduring contributions to the nation. Modi wished him a long and healthy life in a post shared on the social media platform 'X'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
