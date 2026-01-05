Mumbai Bus Battle: A Clash Over Privatization and Future Promises

Mumbai's political landscape is heating up as Congress leader Amin Patel vocally opposes the increasing privatization of bus services, highlighting the decline in operational BEST buses to just 600 while private operators dominate the streets. Patel insists this issue will be central to the Congress manifesto in the looming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Patel stressed the importance of BEST buses as Mumbai's major transport lifeline after local trains, accusing municipal authorities of mismanaging the public asset. He criticized the administrative shift towards contract workers within BEST and the installation of smart meters, which he claims exploit commuters. Patel stated the Congress manifesto will feature nine priorities aimed at reversing these trends if they secure power at the municipal level.

On the other side of the political divide, the Shiv Sena (UBT) along with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) revealed their joint election manifesto, 'Vachan Nama,' pledging substantial urban reforms. This includes affordable housing, improved healthcare and education infrastructures, and significant transport enhancements. Their plan for public transport proposes the reduction of minimum fares and expansion of bus routes, alongside a proposed residential property tax exemption. This joint manifesto was announced at Shiv Sena Bhawan, marking a noteworthy return for MNS chief Raj Thackeray to the party's historic venue after a long estrangement from his cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)