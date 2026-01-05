Left Menu

Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs Sparks Controversy

Animal rights activists criticize Supreme Court's recent ruling on stray dogs, alleging it lacks proper basis and create social challenges. Maneka Gandhi claims it fosters nationwide division. The court's order aims to address rising dog bite incidents by removing dogs from public places, sparking debate over animal welfare policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:16 IST
Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs Sparks Controversy
Animal rights activist Ambika Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted over a recent Supreme Court order directing the removal of stray dogs from public spaces across India, with animal rights activists and public figures expressing their discontent. Criticism has centered on the court's decision, which allegedly lacks a foundation in expert opinion and practical applicability.

Animal rights activist Ambika Shukla has derided the court's directive, calling it a 'dangerous trend' that forces administration to act on unimplementable orders. She has demanded a reevaluation of the ruling, urging the inclusion of expert input to guide future decisions on animal welfare matters.

Adding to the discord, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has accused the Supreme Court of sowing division throughout the nation. The court's ruling, aimed at curbing the increase in dog bite incidents, demands the removal of stray dogs from sensitive areas such as hospitals and schools, sparking a broader debate on the ethical and administrative ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

 India
2
Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

 India
3
India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

 India
4
Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Return

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Retur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026