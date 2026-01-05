Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs Sparks Controversy

Controversy has erupted over a recent Supreme Court order directing the removal of stray dogs from public spaces across India, with animal rights activists and public figures expressing their discontent. Criticism has centered on the court's decision, which allegedly lacks a foundation in expert opinion and practical applicability.

Animal rights activist Ambika Shukla has derided the court's directive, calling it a 'dangerous trend' that forces administration to act on unimplementable orders. She has demanded a reevaluation of the ruling, urging the inclusion of expert input to guide future decisions on animal welfare matters.

Adding to the discord, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has accused the Supreme Court of sowing division throughout the nation. The court's ruling, aimed at curbing the increase in dog bite incidents, demands the removal of stray dogs from sensitive areas such as hospitals and schools, sparking a broader debate on the ethical and administrative ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)