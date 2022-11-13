Two aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas
Two planes collided midair on Saturday at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, federal officials said. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport at 1:20 p.m. CST (1820 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. Emergency crews were responding to the crash, airport officials said on Twitter.
Two planes collided midair on Saturday at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, federal officials said. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport at 1:20 p.m. CST (1820 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.
Emergency crews were responding to the crash, airport officials said on Twitter. The show is described as the nation's premiere World War Two airshow. It was unclear how many people were aboard the two aircraft, the FAA said.
Video clips posted on social media showed the two aircraft colliding and crashing on the ground shortly afterwards, engulfed by flames. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations, with the latter taking the lead and providing updates, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "To Be Super Clear, We Have Not Yet Made Any Changes To Twitter's Content Moderation Policies"- Tweet
Twitter to form "content moderation council," says Elon Musk after closing USD 44 bn deal
Former US President Trump says he's 'very happy' about Musk's Twitter takeover
Rahul Gandhi hopes Twitter will "act against hate speech" as he congratulates Elon Musk
After Elon Musk takeover, pranksters pretend to be laid-off Twitter employees