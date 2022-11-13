Left Menu

Two aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas

Two planes collided midair on Saturday at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, federal officials said. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport at 1:20 p.m. CST (1820 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. Emergency crews were responding to the crash, airport officials said on Twitter.

Two planes collided midair on Saturday at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, federal officials said. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport at 1:20 p.m. CST (1820 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Emergency crews were responding to the crash, airport officials said on Twitter. The show is described as the nation's premiere World War Two airshow. It was unclear how many people were aboard the two aircraft, the FAA said.

Video clips posted on social media showed the two aircraft colliding and crashing on the ground shortly afterwards, engulfed by flames. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations, with the latter taking the lead and providing updates, officials said.

