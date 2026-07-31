Fauci Faces Legal Showdown: Congressional Contempt Battle Looms

Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, might face criminal prosecution after failing to answer more than 100 questions from Senate lawmakers about the COVID-19 pandemic handling. This has set the stage for a legal confrontation with Republicans, which could challenge the extent of Congress's power to enforce testimony.

Rand Paul, the Republican chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has been a vocal critic of Fauci. Paul plans to push for a vote to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress, a move requiring a 60-vote majority in the Senate, demanding Democratic support, and testing the thin party lines.

The possibility of charges hinges on proving Fauci's willful noncompliance with a Senate inquiry. Legal experts note potential defenses, including the Fifth Amendment or reliance on a pardon from then-President Joe Biden. The complexity of the situation may lead to legal challenges before any prosecution proceeds.