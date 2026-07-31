Trump Targets E-Waste for Domestic Recycling Push

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an order granting federal officials the authority to block exports of e-waste. This initiative aims to boost domestic recycling and challenge China's dominance in critical minerals. The move hopes to support the U.S. recycling industry amid rising concerns over national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 03:08 IST
Trump Targets E-Waste for Domestic Recycling Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump took a significant step on Thursday by signing an order that empowers federal authorities to halt the export of old batteries and other electronic waste, which are abundant in critical minerals.

This push aims to enhance domestic recycling while reducing China's influence on materials pivotal for ensuring national security, as per confidential White House sources.

The initiative seeks to address grievances from U.S. recyclers and bolster mineral access by retaining crucial e-waste within the country, amid looming supply chain challenges and strategic dependencies.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026