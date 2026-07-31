Trump Targets E-Waste for Domestic Recycling Push

President Donald Trump took a significant step on Thursday by signing an order that empowers federal authorities to halt the export of old batteries and other electronic waste, which are abundant in critical minerals.

This push aims to enhance domestic recycling while reducing China's influence on materials pivotal for ensuring national security, as per confidential White House sources.

The initiative seeks to address grievances from U.S. recyclers and bolster mineral access by retaining crucial e-waste within the country, amid looming supply chain challenges and strategic dependencies.