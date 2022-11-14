Left Menu

Adani Ports forms joint venture with Gadot Chemical Terminals in Israel to acquire Haifa Port Company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:25 IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday announced the setting up of a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals Ltd in Israel.

''The company has incorporated a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals (1985) Ltd in Israel namely 'Mediterranean International Ports A.D.G.D Ltd' on November 13, 2022,'' APSEZ said in a BSE filing.

It said Mediterranean has been incorporated as a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals (1985) Ltd for the acquisition of Haifa Port Company which currently operates Haifa Port in Israel.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

