UK, EU can do deal on N.Ireland protocol this year - Irish minister

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:03 IST
Simon Coveney Image Credit: Flickr
A deal can be done between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland before the end of the year, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

"I think we can do that. I think we can do that before the end of the year," Coveney, who has played a significant role in negotiations around the issue, said in an interview with Ireland's Newstalk Radio.

"There are encouraging signals now from the British government that they are serious for the first time in many, many months about trying to work this out through dialogue and discussion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

