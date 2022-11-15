Sharp Plasmacluster Technology to help asthma patients breathe better

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, known worldwide for its unique technology products and solutions, today shared the results of a new study that verified the inhibitory effect of Plasmacluster ion technology (PCI) present in Sharp Air purifiers on respiratory diseases like asthma - a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in India. The investigative research led by Dr. Munemasa Mori, an expert in respiratory medicine and stem cell research was carried out at the prestigious Columbia University Irving Medical Center, a prominent research institute in the United States. The study was designed to investigate the effects of Plasmacluster ions on the respiratory tract with airway epithelial cells lining the tract from the nasal cavity to the lungs. This airway epithelium plays a critical role in mucus clearance by expelling foreign substances through the mucus secretion from secretory cells and the unidirectional beating of motile ciliated cells. As part of the research, human airway tissue stem cells were first induced to differentiate into ciliated and secretory epithelial cells over the course of one month. The cultured cells formed a sheet-like structure and were then exposed to Plasmacluster ions for a maximum of 24 hours. As part of investigative study, researchers found a reduction in the marker linked with highly viscous mucus associated with impaired breathing in the respiratory tract of asthma patients and an increase in the marker linked with the smooth secretory protein related to low-viscosity mucus that helps improve breathing. These changes may lead to symptom relief by improving airway mucus secretion, a significant problem in asthma patients. Commenting on the development, Narita Osamu, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said, "The consistent surge in pollution levels across Indian cities has raised a new set of challenges, making it hard to get access to clean and natural air. The situation is even more difficult for kids, senior citizens, and people with existing respiratory concerns like asthma, where the increase in pollution can be life threatening. Amidst the growing concerns, the latest study results reflect the positive impact of Plasmacluster ion technology in reducing viscous airway mucus secretion, providing greater relief for asthma patients. Sharp air purifiers have already proven effectiveness in identifying and removing toxic air pollutants from indoor air, and we're consistently working with experts and institutions to study and improve the effectiveness of our products towards ensuring a clean and safe environment for everyone." Dr. Munemasa Mori, Assistant Professor, Columbia University Department of Medicine said, "I was interested in how Plasmacluster technology, with its great potential to reduce viruses, could affect the human respiratory system. So, my investigative teams and I designed and conducted the experiment. We exposed Plasmacluster ions directly to airway epithelial cells differentiated from human tissue-specific stem cells and observed the changes in the mucus markers. This is significant insight because it may lead to a relief in asthma symptoms at the cellular level. We are excited to investigate the further evaluation of the effects of Plasmacluster ions on airway epithelial cells using patient's derived cells, the long-term effects, exploring the potential mechanism, and so on. I look forward to the technological advancements of Plasmacluster technology that can ultimately lead to their contribution to new therapies." Since the introduction in the year 2000 of the first air purifiers equipped with Plasmacluster ion technology, Sharp's proprietary air purification technology has been found effective against novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), viruses, bacteria, mold and odor. Sharp has sold over 100 million products worldwide across 23 categories, equipped with Plasmacluster ion technology, including air purifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, and additional product categories. PCI technology has been tested and certified by over 35 global scientific institutions including IIT Delhi. Using Plasmacluster technology, negatively charged oxygen and positively charged hydrogen ions are simultaneously discharged into the atmosphere, and the positive and negative ions instantly connect with airborne germs, fungus, viruses, and allergens. By degrading proteins on their surface through a chemical process, this air filtration method reduces bacterial activity. More than 13 testing institutions outside of Japan have proven the effectiveness of Plasmacluster technology in suppressing the action of harmful substances such as airborne Serratia bacteria which is a source of hospital-acquired infections (Dr. Melvin W. First, US), airborne influenza viruses (Institute Pasteur, Vietnam), and clinical effectiveness in reducing the risk of tuberculosis infections in tuberculosis hospitals (National Center of Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases, Georgia). Results of the Verification Test conducted by Columbia University, USA

During the test, no visible gross-morphological changes or cell damage of human respiratory tract epithelial cells were confirmed after exposure to Plasmacluster ions for 24 hours. In addition to this, - Decrease in MUC5AC, a protein marker associated with impaired breathing by increasing high-viscous mucus in the respiratory tract of asthma patients was confirmed after exposure to Plasmacluster ions

- An increase in SCGB1A1, a protein marker associated with helping to improve breathing by increasing low-viscosity mucus was witnessed after exposure to Plasmacluster ions This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)