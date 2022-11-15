Indosolar board clears setting up 1 GW solar manufacturing facility

Indosolar Ltd board has approved setting up of one gigawatt solar manufacturing facility.

The board, at its meeting on Monday, also cleared the appointment of Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi as its Managing Director.

Further, it has given the nod for the sale of the assets of the companies which has become obsolete, and setting up of 1 GW solar module manufacturing facility, according to a regulatory filing.

Doshi is currently Chairman and Managing Director of Waaree Energies Limited, the holding company of Indosolar Ltd.

He is associated with Waaree Group since 1999 and holds a doctorate in professional entrepreneurship in business project management from the European Continental University.

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi is the elder brother of Viren Chimanlal Doshi, who is a non-executive director of the company.

