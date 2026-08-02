Thirteen die in tourist plane crash over Peru's Nazca Lines

A small tourist plane ​crashed on Saturday as it flew ​over the Nazca Lines archaeological ‌site in southern ​Peru, leaving 13 dead, authorities in Nazca province said. Peruvian state news channel TVPeru said that the plane was carrying 11 ‌passengers and two pilots. Local authorities said that the plane crashed in the area of Pueblo Viejo, approximately six kilometres from the city of Nazca and roughly 12 kilometres from the ‌Nazca Lines site.

The small plane belonged to the local Peruvian airline Aerodiana, local authorities ‌said. The company was not available for comment. The small plane took off from the Pisco airport to fly over the Nazca Lines but minutes later lost contact with the control tower, according to local news ⁠outlet ​RPP. The reasons behind the ⁠crash are still unknown and local authorities said that an investigation will be launched. Footage shared on social ⁠media showed the smoking wreckage of what appeared to be a small plane on arid plains. ​Reuters was unable to independently verify the footage. The Nazca Lines, enormous drawings and ⁠geometric figures etched into desert plains in the south of the country, are one of Peru’s main tourist destinations, ⁠attracting ​approximately 100,000 annual visitors. Visitors typically view them from small aircraft flying over the site. Flights overlooking the Nazca Lines departing from the nearby Maria Reiche had been suspended ⁠on Friday due to winds exceeding 40 kilometres per hour, which kicked up dust and ⁠reduced visibility. The strong winds ⁠forced a small plane carrying two Peruvian tourists and another aircraft carrying six foreign visitors to be diverted to the Marcona Airport, ‌according to ‌local media.