More EU defence cooperation sought as Ukraine war depletes military stocks

European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

The EU has long urged member states to join forces on arms purchases instead of driving up prices by competing against each other or striking deals individually with suppliers outside the bloc. But countries have been reluctant to heed the advice. "All together makes better prices, better quality and better time," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers in Brussels.

He said ministers agreed that the European defence industry "needs to ramp up production rapidly" to replenish stocks which have been passed on to Ukraine, while acknowledging that stable demand will have to create the basis for increasing production. The 27 member states are set to boost military budgets by up to 70 billion euros ($72.2 billion) in total by 2025 but a lack of project cooperation and the purchases outside the bloc risk undermining efforts to create coherent forces, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said in its annual review for ministers.

It identified several critical gaps EU countries should work together to fill, such as long-distance air transport, aircraft carriers and tankers to provide fuel for warships and high-end air defence systems. Only 18% of all investment in defence programmes involves cooperation between member states, the EDA stated, adding that investing in European projects was often seen as more time-consuming and complex.

"It's still too low... we need to reach a target of 35% (of cooperation)," said Borrell. EU defence ministers also discussed replenishing the so-called European Peace Facility, which member states have tapped to fund arms and equipment purchases for Kyiv and which has been largely depleted over almost nine months of war in Ukraine.

Borrell did not give a figure of how much money will be needed to refill the pot but said he hoped for a solution before the end of year. In total, the EU and its member states have provided arms and military equipment worth at least 8 billion euros to Ukraine so far, Borrell said on Monday.

Ministers also paved the way for Britain to join an EU project aimed at facilitating the swift movement of troops and military equipment across Europe. ($1 = 0.9696 euro)

