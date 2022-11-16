UBS' chief economist says Brazil must avoid 'unorthodox policies' - report

The space for applying "unorthodox policies" in Brazil is limited and the market will punish unusual economic experiments, the chief economist of Swiss bank UBS, Paul Donovan, said in an interview with newspaper Valor Econômico published on Wednesday. Brazil should be able to endure a period of global slowdown and monetary tightening thanks to a strong dollar and high commodity prices, Donovan said, in what appeared to be a warning to the pro-spending incoming government of leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

But he said Latin America's largest economy should avoid spooking investors with "unusual policies, unorthodox experiments." "Brazil follows a path of reducing inflation, has a strong position globally and should continue to be interesting for investors if it maintains a stable political environment and without the practice of unorthodox policies," he was quoted as saying.

But he raised the example of former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned after markets punished her proposed, unfunded tax cuts, as a warning to Brazil. "In an environment of high interest rates globally, the room for unusual policies, unorthodox experiments, is very limited, as the British government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss recently discovered," he said. "The UK was not looking to invent a modern monetary theory ... and, in a matter of days, the market punished this experiment."

Last week, Brazilian assets plunged amid fears about Lula's spending plans, although they have since recovered somewhat. Brazil's central bank governor said the sell-off was akin to a "Liz Truss moment for Brazil."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)