The 7th Edition of the ASCENT Conclave 2022 to be Hosted in Partnership with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The partnership is aimed at fostering global market access for Indian, growth-oriented entrepreneurs • Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Hadi Badri, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Ajit Mohan, Ananth Narayanan, Boman Irani, Meena Ganesh, among others will address the audience under the theme of Thriving on Change. ASCENT Foundation, a not-for-profit, peer-to-peer entrepreneurial learning platform founded by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd., is all set to host the Seventh Edition of its annual flagship event ‘ASCENT Conclave 2022’ that will be held on November 24, 2022 in Mumbai. The theme of this year’s conclave is to explore how the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem is designed to be ‘Thriving on Change’ and how that must be embraced by the leaders to create future-proof organizations and leadership styles. After two years of hosting the conclave virtually, it will be back in a bigger and better offline format at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. It will also be streamed live for Pan India entrepreneurs to join virtually. The Conclave is expecting the presence of more than 1200+ like-minded, growth-ready entrepreneurs along with Industry Experts, Thought Leaders and Change Makers to ideate, share and express their journeys and milestones. This year’s edition will feature Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism as a Global Partner as Dubai continues to emerge as a global business and talent hub for leading corporates and innovators from around the world. Speaking on the partnership, Hadi Badri, CEO, Economic Development, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said, “Dubai continues to play an important role in the entrepreneurial growth story across emerging markets. We are excited to demonstrate to India’s entrepreneurs and investors the opportunity that Dubai offers in the scale up of India’s growth-oriented companies. With its central location, Dubai serves as a gateway to fast growing markets across East and West and has successfully served as an acceleration platform for global scale ups. We have seen an increased momentum of Indian entrepreneurs expanding their teams and operations through Dubai, to benefit from the city’s world class connectivity and robust ecosystem. We look forward to coming together with the members and mentors of the Foundation to exchange best practices and insights to showcase Dubai as an attractive base for Indian businesses to pursue innovation and expansion.” Commenting on the specially curated list of speakers, Harsh Mariwala, Founder, ASCENT and Chairperson Marico Ltd. added, “To build a more prosperous and equitable economy in India, our entrepreneur community will need all the empowerment to grow faster. The Conclave is designed to enable entrepreneurs to learn from the leaders and lead the next wave of innovation. As Dubai is one of the top entrepreneurial markets, we have partnered with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism to bring a global perspective to the entrepreneurs.” The keynote session will be delivered by Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons will share his journey and insights on Leading through Disruption and how he has embedded a culture of customer focus, growth mindset and innovation in his organization. The Conclave will commence with an opening note by Harsh Mariwala, Founder, ASCENT followed by a special session by Boman Irani, the versatile actor sharing insights on ‘Power of Reinventing Yourself’. The Conclave will then proceed to the interestingly designed panels where Ajit Mohan, Former Meta India will have a fireside conversation around Super Charging a Digital Future with Ananth Narayanan, Mensa Brand. Meena Ganesh, Chairperson, Portea Medical, Nathan SV, Partner and Chief Talent officer, Deloitte India and Ajith Pai, CEO, Delhivery will discuss the Roadmap for a Happy Digital Workforce. The Conclave will end with the Sharks of Shark Tank India - Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Vineeta Singh, CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, BoAt, and Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Lenskart discussing their investment strategies and the need for businesses to adapt to the changing times. Inviting the growth-ready entrepreneurs across India, Archanna Das, CEO, ASCENT said, “ASCENT has been committed to developing an environment that supports entrepreneurship and ASCENT Conclave is a testament to the efforts that we do every year wherein we bring the Innovative and Changemaker Leaders of the country to share, inspire and celebrate their entrepreneurial journey. We are elated to partner with Hadi Badri and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism to foster global market access and networking for our SME and MSME entrepreneurs.” About ASCENT ASCENT started by Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.) is a not-for-profit expression of his personal passion to identify and enable high-potential growth-stage entrepreneurs in their journey to grow both as Entrepreneurs and their Enterprises. ASCENT creates a close-knit Trust Group of non-competing entrepreneurs who believe in Learning from Doers. Designed as a peer-to-peer platform, ASCENT leverages the “Power of the Collective” and enables entrepreneurs to share experiences, ideas, insights to learn from each other through self-facilitated Trust Groups and an extended network of Enablers. In the last 10 years, ASCENT has selected over 850 entrepreneurs as members (from more than 3000+ applications received) who are part of 74 operational Trust Groups in Mumbai, Chennai and All India Chapters. The composition of these members is quite diverse with a 46:54 split between Manufacturing and Services Industries; 44% Family Businesses; 7% Women Entrepreneurs and in all about 65+ diverse industries represented. The aggregate annual turnover of the ASCENT members is more than Rs. 53,000 crores with individual member turnover ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2500+ crores. For more details, please visit ascentfoundation.in.

