Dutch court convicts 3 of downing MH17 flight over Ukraine

Dutch judges on Thursday convicted three men for murder of 298 people in the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, and acquitted a fourth.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis was still reading a summary of the ruling for the men's sentences. The three men convicted were former Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian separatist leader.

A fourth, Russian Oleg Pulatov was acquitted. MH17 was a passenger flight that was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

