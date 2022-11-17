Left Menu

flybig looks for zero emission propulsion tech for its fleet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:43 IST
flybig looks for zero emission propulsion tech for its fleet
Regional carrier flybig on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with UK-based MONTE Aircraft Leasing Ltd (MONTE) to explore zero-emission propulsion technologies for its De Havilland Canada Twin Otter 400 Series aircraft.

''Two Twin Otter 400 Series aircraft will be leased from MONTE, which will be deployed on RCS-UDAN routes in the northern Indian states of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh,'' the carrier said in a release.

In March, flybig signed a letter of intent with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada to buy 10 Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft.

flybig operates 18 daily flights.

Timothy Eyre, Investment Director of MONTE, said the company was pleased to announce an agreement with flybig to explore the conversion of its fleet to zero-emission propulsion technologies (electric/hybrid/hydrogen propulsion).

''MONTE will not only assist flybig to identify the most suitable zero-emission propulsion technology for their operations but will also offer financing for the conversion of its fleet once this technology is approved and certified,'' he added.

