Left Menu

Paytm shares end over 1 pc higher

Shares of One97 Communications, Paytms parent firm, on Friday ended over 1 per cent higher, a day after falling sharply.In morning trade, the stock had declined over 2 per cent after SoftBank divested 4.5 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 1,631 crore through an open market transaction.The stock dipped 2.23 per cent to Rs 527.50 during the day on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 17:39 IST
Paytm shares end over 1 pc higher
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of One97 Communications, Paytm's parent firm, on Friday ended over 1 per cent higher, a day after falling sharply.

In morning trade, the stock had declined over 2 per cent after SoftBank divested 4.5 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 1,631 crore through an open market transaction.

The stock dipped 2.23 per cent to Rs 527.50 during the day on the BSE. But it recovered all the lost ground and ended at Rs 546.30 apiece, higher by 1.25 per cent.

On the NSE, it fell 2.38 per cent to Rs 526.90 during the day. The stock ended at Rs 546.40 per share, a gain of 1.22 per cent.

Shares of One97 Communications tumbled nearly 11 per cent on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the lock-in period ended for the pre-offer investors that had invested in Paytm, which was listed on the bourses in November last year.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd sold a total of 2,93,50,000 shares, amounting to 4.5 per cent stake in the company.

SVF India is a subsidiary of SoftBank.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 555.67 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,630.89 crore.

SoftBank is the second largest shareholder with 17.45 per cent stake in the company.

Post the latest transaction, SoftBank's shareholding will decrease to 12.95 per cent from 17.45 per cent stake in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022