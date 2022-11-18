Left Menu

TUS Airways gets nod for first non-stop Israel-Qatar flights during World Cup

Cyprus-based TUS Airways has received final permission to operate non-stop flights to Qatar from Israel during the soccer World Cup, a source at TUS told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 17:52 IST
  • Israel

Cyprus-based TUS Airways has received final permission to operate non-stop flights to Qatar from Israel during the soccer World Cup, a source at TUS told Reuters on Friday. In all, TUS will operate six flights between Tel Aviv and Doha, beginning on Sunday, the source said.

FIFA announced last week that Qatar would admit the first direct flights from Israel for the World Cup, on which Palestinians could also travel, but final details needed to be worked out. TUS Airways is a subsidiary of Israel's Knafaim Holdings Ltd..

Israel has also sent diplomats to help its citizens attending the World Cup in Qatar as the countries find a measure of accommodation for the soccer tournament despite having no formal relations.

