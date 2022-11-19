IPM India Commemorates International Men's Day to Spotlight Male Role Models

On the occasion of International Men's Day, IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited ('IPM India') salutes all the forward-looking men out there who are not only great contributors to their family, company and society but also who are stepping away from their usual role of patriarchy. The company celebrates the day to highlight the positive values that men bring to the world, their families and communities.

Since time immemorial it is observed how men and women complete each other in all aspect of life. The philosophical concept of Ying & Yang describes opposite but interconnected forces, this is similar to the role played by masculine and feminine in the society. While a lot has been spoken about the upliftment of women, it is crucial to highlight the liberal and dynamic men behind overall women empowerment. Behind every successful man there is supportive woman, similarly, behind every successful woman is a progressive man.

Sharing his perspective, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India said - ''Over the course of several years the society has functioned in a manner that stereotypes the roles for 'men and 'women' which are socially constructed more than biologically. Subconsciously, men have been forced to not display their vulnerabilities or express their emotions reinforcing the traditional social norms. It is important to celebrate these new-age, men who can be the role models for others. It is a historic period where gender roles are being realigned and hence, it is important to support and celebrate men who are adopting new roles, empowering women and challenging stereotypes to truly create a world of equals. On this occasion of International Men's Day, I would like to raise a toast to all the men of IPM India for their contribution to our business and value that they bring to the table every single day.'' Raising a toast to the occasion, Shray Mehandiratta, Director, Finance, IPM India said - ''According to Edwin Louis Cole, 'Being a male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of choice' and representing the same gender I very well support this saying. It is important for every man to further become a role model for his family, his friends and for his colleagues at work. I would like to wish all my male colleagues a very Happy International Men's Day.'' Arunabh Suman, Senior Counsel, IPM India said, ''Men have a greater responsibility in today's day and age to bring back the harmony and balance between both the genders and create a safe space for people around them to flourish. I wish all the men at IPM India a very Happy International Men's Day.'' Saurabh Paliwal, National Sales Manager, IPM India said, ''It's an imperfect world, therefore instead of pushing society determined standards of perfection, this International Men's Day we should celebrate our uniqueness and our individuality.'' Nitin Govind, Manager Brand Engagement, IPM India said, ''Being a male role model is about constantly striving to be the best versions of ourselves. Living sincerely and earnestly, while accepting vulnerabilities, and challenging pre-defined labels!'' Priyank Gupta Manager Commercial Planning, IPM India said, ''If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch, If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you, If all men count with you, but none too much; If you can fill the unforgiving minute With sixty seconds' worth of distance run, Yours is the Earth and everything that's in it, And—which is more—you'll be a Man, my son! -- Here's an excerpt from my favorite poem by Rudyard Kipling which epitomizes 'being a man' for me, of course it applies to women too but on this day, I'd like to dedicate this to all men at IPM, to try and become better versions of themselves in the multiple roles they play in their life.'' IPM India has been constantly transforming for a future ready, new age work culture, and has policies to support and empower men to contribute equally to their personal and professional lives. This is an essential component in the company's endeavor of fostering an egalitarian, inclusive and diverse space at work. In order to encourage men to balance their personal and professional lives, the 'Circle In' platform was introduced. The platform encompasses tools and stories to enhance productivity, physical & mental well-being and engagement. This year IPM India is hosting an Intra-IPM Cricket tournament for all its employees.

Globally, PMI has joined the worldwide Movember project to highlight the important topic of men's health and to further encourage conversations around mental health. The aim in joining this cause is to raise awareness around the biggest health issues facing men around the world and encourage employees to sign up to the Movember challenge.

