PM inaugurates Arunachal's first airport
PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-11-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 10:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Amidst chanting of incantations by tribal priests, the spanking new Donyi Polo airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday.
The airport located at Hollongi, near the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh will be the northeastern state's first airport. It will link the border state with other Indian cities with commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services.
Officials estimate that it will service some 20 lakh people in the region and help boost connectivity, trade and tourism.
The airport's foundation stone was laid by Modi on February 2019.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global space cooperation is an integral part of Indian space programme says official
Indian stock indices largely steady in early trade
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Betul accident
PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased, injured person in MP's Betul accident
Bronze in Tokyo 2020 Olympics changed a lot of things: Indian hockey player Amit Rohidas