Left Menu

Maha: Truck hits at least 30 vehicles on slope of Pune bridge, some injured

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-11-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 22:49 IST
Maha: Truck hits at least 30 vehicles on slope of Pune bridge, some injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 30 vehicles were damaged after being hit by a truck on the downward slope of a bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening, in which some persons were injured, a police official said.

The accident occurred on Navale bridge and it happened either due to suspected brake failure of the truck or its driver losing control, he said. As per the information received so far, six persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals, the official said.

There are several vehicles in damaged condition at the site, with fire brigade and police personnel as well as passersby engaged in rescue efforts, eyewitnesses said.

''As per the preliminary information, at least 30 vehicles have been damaged after a truck went on to hit these vehicles due to suspected brake failure or the driver losing control,'' a Sinhgad Road police station official said, adding that the rescue operation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
2
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
Restaurants serving NE delicacies a big hit in Delhi

Restaurants serving NE delicacies a big hit in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022