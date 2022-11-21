Announcing Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament Results held on 19th and 20th November 2022 at Noida

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI/GPRC): Dubcom Creative is absolutely humbled and obliged by the response received on 19-20th November 2022 for their Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament. The high turn out of the participants and the beautiful game play, made the whole experience worthwhile. We are proud to have had an opportunity to offer a sound platform for players in the region to practise and showcase their skills to the world.

As the tournament has come to an end, we are proud to announce the results of the matches in the following sections: Women's Result: Samriti Puniyani (Winner) and Gaurika (Runner-Up).

Men's Result: Ayush (Winner) and Hemant Kumar (Runner-Up). 35+ Single: Santosh Bhagat (Winner) and Rohan Bhasin (Runner-Up).

45+ Single: Babbar Zaidi (Winner) and Harjot Singh (Runner-Up). 55+ Single: Chandra Bhushan Prasad (Winner) and Anil Kumar (Runner-Up).

65+ Single: Cmdr. Ravi Inder Singh (Retd.) (Winner) and Wg Cdr. Praveen Mahajan (Retd.) (Runner-Up). Men's Double Result: Santosh Bhagat & Ayush (Winners) and Punar Bhasin & Rajkumar (Runners-Up).

35+ Doubles: Rohan Bhasin & Punar Bhasin (Winners) and Raegan Rathore & Hafiz Beg (Runners-Up). 45+ Doubles: Babbar Zaidi & Harjot (Winners) and Sandeep & Rajan Berry (Runners-Up).

55+ Doubles: Chandra Bhushan Prasad & Rajan Berry (Winners) and Anil Kumar & Anil Bhasin (Runners-Up). 65+ Doubles: Cmdr. Ravi Inder Singh (Retd.) & Daljit (Winners) and Wg Cdr. Praveen Mahajan (Retd.) & Brig. Jagdish (Retd.) (Runners-Up).

Hamir and Sumedha Verma - owners of Dubcom Creative Pvt. Ltd. were overwhelmed to see the response received on the tournament. They are glad to have contributed towards promoting the Indian tennis players of tomorrow. With several learnings collected through the tournament, the organisers are enthusiastic towards organising similar events in the future.

