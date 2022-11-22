Left Menu

Landslide in HP's Sirmaur, no casualty reported

PTI | Sirmaur | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:14 IST
A landslide occurred here on Tuesday morning, blocking traffic on the Paonta Sahib-Shillai-Gumma Green Corridor.

Work to reopen the road is underway. No casualty was reported, an official said.

The road-widening project, which was launched two years ago, remains unfinished and the locals in the hilly region hold it responsible for the frequent landslides.

''This route gets blocked frequently due to landslides and the debris is not cleared for several hours, because of which drivers and commuters face inconvenience,'' said Mamraj Sharma, a bus owner.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

