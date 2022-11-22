Youngest entrepreneur Ravi Kumar Sagar conferred with the prestigious Dr. Kalam Seva Puraskar

Telangana [India], November 22 (ANI/PNN): Ravi Kumar Sagar, 22, one of the youngest founders and CEO of RK'S INNO group was conferred with the most prestigious Dr. Abdul Kalam Seva Puraskar. The award was presented to him for his persistent service to society and is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in India.

Dr. Kalam Seva Purasakar is hosted every year by Vandhe Bharat Foundation and LeadIndia Foundation to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late former President of India Dr. APJ Adul Kalam. The award is conferred to the deserving candidates on the birth anniversary of Dr. Kalam for recognizing various people who have been doing extraordinary work for society. A young entrepreneur from the twin Telugu states, Ravi Kumar Sagar also known as RK'S nailed it as a budding entrepreneur during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. When other businesses suffered huge losses due to the lockdown and the spread of the pandemic, Ravi Kumar Sagar started his entrepreneurship journey by selling PPE kits, sanitizers, and face masks to medical stores and hospitals. With the initial investment of Rs 50,000, Ravi Kumar Sagar was a success in generating his business turnover to a whooping Rs 2 crore.

When he turned 22 years old, Ravi Kumar Sagar founded INNO Group consisting of INNO Technologies Pvt Ltd, INNO Businesses Pvt Ltd, and Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy Pvt Ltd. RK'S INNO Technologies Pvt Ltd deals with Innovative & Creative ideas and Technologies. INNO Businesses Pvt Ltd is into creating & supporting small home-based businesses to huge MNCs, and Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy Pvt Ltd trains and empowers Young Entrepreneurs to follow their passion and creative ideas of Business potential.

Born in a middle-class family in Gudur, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, on 14 April 2000, Ravi Kumar lost his mother to cancer when he was 12. His father was in significant financial trouble for spending a huge amount of money on the treatment of his mother. However, he and his sister were moved from private to public school, and their father took on many jobs to bring stability. After 10th grade, he was keen to enter the 'Diploma in Agriculture and urged his father to enroll in 2016. "It is a big honor for me to receive Dr. Abdul Kalam Seva Puraskar," said Ravi Kumar Sagar. "When I was 17, I had many thoughts about different businesses and I used to talk to my friends about the same, and I used to think of doing something big in business after completing my college studies".

Peer pressure forced him to lose focus and join them for chilling, thus the parent's pocket money wasn't enough. He joined other boys in college cricket betting. Initially it was all fine and got Rs.2000 to 3000/-, but soon after he started losing and got in to debt of Rs.10,000/-, which he owe to his fellow peer group, who were also his own childhood friends. When those boys forced him to pay back that money with a threat that they would inform his father, Ravi said "for that tender teenage that felt like end of road for me, I was scared to inform my father, didn't know what to do, I decided Before having them, I wanted to confide in a friend, so I called her and explained everything. She added, "Please be alive till I come to college tomorrow morning, don't hurt yourself until then," and she accepted a promise. Next morning she came to campus and asked me how I could terminate my life for Rs.10,000/- debt. You can borrow from 2 other sites temporarily, but why? Is it fair to yourself or to your father, who raised you with love and struggle? Reduce your spending now and earn well after you graduate, and she helped me repay them. Ravi said excellent friends preserve life but avoid bad ones. I realized suicide isn't the answer. The life-or-death situation for the 10k made me want to make money, and here I am at 21 as a "YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR -2021" winner. At 20, Ravi Kumar Sagar became an Entrepreneur. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he made a turnover of Rs.2 crores selling sanitizers, PPE kits, and masks.

When he turned 21, Ravi Kumar Sagar became the Author of his book "YUVATHA VYAPARAM" (YOUTH BUSINESS), where he explains about business in 5 days. Within weeks after publishing this book he was selected for a slew of awards such as GLOBAL BUSINESS ICONS, YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR-2021, INDIAN ICON AWARD, INDIAN BOOK OF RECORDS, ACHIEVERS BOOK OF RECORDS, FUTURE KALAM'S BOOK OF RECORDS. "My aim and vision are to create 100 dynamic young entrepreneurs in the coming years and satisfy the hunger of 100 poor people every day," said Ravi Kumar Sagar, Founder of Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy.

