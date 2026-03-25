Sevilla Appoints Luis Garcia Plaza Amid Relegation Battle

Sevilla has officially appointed Luis Garcia Plaza as their new head coach after firing Matias Almeyda due to a series of poor performances that have left the team precariously close to the relegation zone.

Garcia Plaza brings a wealth of experience, having previously managed Spanish clubs Villarreal, Mallorca, and Getafe. The announcement, made on Tuesday, confirms that he will take the helm on a one-year contract.

Speaking about the challenging situation, Garcia Plaza emphasized the importance of teamwork, enthusiasm, and fan support as key factors in reversing the team's fortunes. Currently ranked 15th, Sevilla will face Real Oviedo as they strive to regain winning momentum.