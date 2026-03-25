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Trump administration offered 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, AP source says, as US moves more troops to region, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 07:40 IST
Trump administration offered 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, AP source says, as US moves more troops to region, reports AP.

Trump administration offered 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, AP source says, as US moves more troops to region, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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