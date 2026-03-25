15-Point Ceasefire Plan: Trump's Strategic Pivot on Iran
The Trump administration proposed a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, with intermediaries from Pakistan facilitating the offer. Despite the proposal, the US plans to increase military presence in the region. Israeli officials were surprised by the move, suggesting potential strategic flexibility for Trump's next steps.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-03-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 07:47 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Trump administration has put forward a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, intermediated by Pakistan, according to undisclosed sources.
This initiative appears amidst the Pentagon's decision to bolster military presence with an additional 1,000 troops and Marine units in the Middle East, as confirmed by officials.
Israeli authorities, who advocate continued hostilities, are reportedly surprised by this shift, highlighting Trump's strategic flexibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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