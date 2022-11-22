GIBS Bangalore is ranked as the Top Business School in India with an AAA Rating by Career360 Survey 2023

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/PNN): Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore, the top business school in India, has been given a AAA ranking by Careers360, one of India's top education platforms. This is impressive because it is listed among the top business schools in India. Spreading business education, GIBS has made great strides.

One of the best management colleges in Bangalore, GIBS, has introduced a variety of new programmes to equip its students for success. The continued efforts have given GIBS a reputation for reliability. There has been a consistent trend in the institute's high rankings over time. The Career 360 AAA ranking is a representation of ongoing efforts and efficacy.

Career360 is recognized for its transparent rating based on several quality criteria and characteristics. It analyses approximately 500 colleges annually across many disciplines. The primary purpose of the Career360 rating is to assist students in selecting the best universities to which they can apply. The criteria used to rank and rate colleges are applicable to applicants and necessary for universities to provide an intellectual atmosphere.

Academics and policymakers place a high importance on Careers360's evaluation procedure, which is gaining greater legitimacy year after year. The basic factors include faculty quality; student quality as judged by the test cut-off rank or score and job experience; the learning process as reviewed by living experience and accreditation; and output as analyzed through research publications in a reputable index, citation impact, alumni, and extra-mural research--the latter for making a finer differentiation amongst the finest universities. The Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) is counted among the top PGDM colleges in India, and it is an example of a business school that lives up to expectations of what a business school should be. Among the growing number of management schools, a few B-schools have transformed their students through innovative training and excellent teaching methods, allowing them to reach new heights of success on the national and global levels.

By exposing its students to the actual business world, GIBS has always felt that its principal mission is to cultivate the next generation of business leaders. To do this, GIBS developed a variety of specialized programmes. The unique pedagogical method at GIBS has received high accolades. Innovative programmes, like Finishing School and IRE Labs, have been established. GIBS Finishing School is a separate part of the programme for PGDM students that offers assistance with internships and job placement.

In contrast, the Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IRE) laboratory is an all-encompassing action-learning institution. IRE encourages and trains PGDM students in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship through a variety of events, workshops, and expert sessions. GIBS is a popular option for BBA students and is regarded as one of the best BBA colleges in Bangalore. Bangalore University has approved of its BBA programme. This business programme is well-known and highly esteemed. As part of the BBA programme, GIBS offers frequent seminars and corporate workshops in which academics and professionals share their knowledge with students. Additionally, students are assisted in becoming industry-ready via activity-based learning, counselling, credential programmes, and placement training.

The administration of GIBS is grateful for this award and recognizes the work of all GIBains. It is because of the efforts and steadfast support of GIBains that GIBS's status continues to increase. The Carees360 ranking is another feather in GIBS' crown, and the institute is determined to add more. The goal of GIBS's ongoing innovation is to develop global business professionals capable of flourishing in a dynamic corporate environment. The increasing ranks and achievements are evidence of this.

Management at GIBS has reaffirmed its intention to continue its reputation for excellence. With the existence of prominent B-schools like GIBS, it is believed that the level of management and business education in India will continue to increase in the future. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

