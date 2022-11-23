Left Menu

Britain's Halfords targets retirees in recruitment drive

Halfords is aiming to recruit 1,000 new technicians over the next 12 months by attracting retirees to work in its car repair centres, as Britain's tight labour market drives employers to think up new hiring strategies.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 13:42 IST
Britain's Halfords targets retirees in recruitment drive
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Halfords is aiming to recruit 1,000 new technicians over the next 12 months by attracting retirees to work in its car repair centres, as Britain's tight labour market drives employers to think up new hiring strategies. Companies in Britain are struggling to recruit staff. The country's unemployment rate hit its lowest level since 1974 in October at the same time as the number of people leaving the workforce has risen.

People taking early retirement plus the impact of lower migration levels after Britain left the European Union, has depleted the workforce, adding to inflation pressures which are already hurting the economy. Halfords, which sells motoring and cycling services and products, said on Wednesday it would target people who had left the workforce in the last few years but could now be considering a return as high inflation causes a cost-of-living crisis.

"We need to be ambitious and creative in the way we go about meeting the demand for technicians," Halfords Chief Executive Graham Stapleton said in a statement. "We want to give people the best possible route to return to work."

Compared to 2019, Britain had 600,000 more people this year who were not participating in the jobs market. Hospitality and retail are amongst the sectors that can't fill roles despite wages rising. By offering more flexible working, including part-time hours, and apprenticeships to older people, plus opening a training academy, Halfords hopes it will be able to recruit retirees.

The group also wants to encourage more women to train to repair cars. Operating from over 600 garages across Britain, Halfords is the largest provider of motoring services and it expects demand for vehicle servicing, maintenance and annual MOT tests on cars to increase because the country's car fleet is ageing.

Halfords also reported results on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022